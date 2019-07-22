IBC amendments may make resolution faster but raise inter-govt conflicts

The recent Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) amendment, proposing a plan that would be binding upon Centre, state and local authorities, could pave the way for faster resolution in sectors such as telecom, mining, while opening doors for inter-government conflict.

Several government bodies have questioned the validity of resolution plans that reduces their claims. At present, the IBC has a provision that holds that once the Resolution Plan is approved, it shall be binding upon all stakeholders, including corporate debtor, its employees, members, creditors, guarantors, and other ...