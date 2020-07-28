IGST crackdown: Exporters cry foul; govt refutes allegations of harassment

Exporters have alleged that the authorities are harassing some of their colleagues after 1,500 were found to have claimed bogus goods and services tax (GST) refunds. Around 5,500 exporters have been identified as ‘risky’ and are bearing the brunt of physical checks of their consignment.
They have been told to submit volumes of documents besides facing blockage of IGST credits. Exporters have alleged that the authorities are asking for over 1,000 documents, in some case, for verification, arguing that the default is mainly on the side of suppliers rather than ...
