Centre releases Rs 1.65 trillion as GST compensation to states for FY20

The Centre has released Rs 1.65 trillion as compensation to states for their losses on account of the goods and services tax for 2019-20 against cess collection of Rs 95,444 crore for this purpose. Earlier, the union government had released Rs 1.51 trillion to states for April-February, 2019-20 in this regard. It means that the Centre has released about Rs 14,000 crore to the states for March 2020. The payment was delayed considerably due to a shortfall in collection from the compensation cess. The biggest slice of the compensation went to Maharashtra at Rs 19,233 crore for 2019-20, showed the table given by the finance ministry on Twitter. Last month, the Centre had released Rs 36,400 crore as to the states and union territories for three months till February 2020. For the April-November 2019 period, the Centre had already released Rs 1.15 trillion to the states. ALSO READ: GST rates can be reduced further once tax base increases: Finance Secretary The Centre had released Rs 69,275 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 41,146 crore in 2017-18 as compensation for GST which was rolled out on July 1, 2017. The cess collection in 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18 fiscal was Rs 95,444 crore, Rs 95,081 crore and Rs 62,611 crore, respectively. As the compensation requirement of the states was less than collection in the first two years (2017-18 and 2018-19) of GST rollout, Rs 47,271 crore cess collected had remained unused in the compensation kitty. This coupled with non-allocated IGST collections came handy for the Centre to give compensation to states.

Under the GST law, states were guaranteed payment for any loss of revenue in the first five years of the GST implementation from July 1, 2017. The shortfall is calculated assuming a 14 per cent annual growth in GST collections by states over the base year of 2015-16.

Under the GST structure, taxes are levied under 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent slabs. On top of the highest tax slab, a cess is levied on luxury, sin and demerit goods, the proceeds from which are used to compensate states for any revenue loss.

There were no differences between the Centre and states about compensation payment in 2017-18, 2018-19, and in the first four months (April-July) of previous current fiscal (2019-20).

However, with revenue mop-up from compensation cess falling inadequate, the Centre held back fund transfer to states for revenue shortage beginning August 2019, following which states raised the issue.