IMF predicts 'delicate year' for world economy, warns India about inflation

Calling it a “delicate year” for the global economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its ‘World Economic Outlook’, has warned against three key risks — growing inequality, weak investment, and rising protectionism in trade.

A look at a group of countries across key macroeconomic indicators such as debt, savings and investments, inflation, income and trade shows India falls almost in the middle of this mix in nearly all parameters in the IMF estimates for 2019. While the US and Brazil lead in debt as a percentage of gross domestic product ...