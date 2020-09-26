Immediate paddy procurement at MSP in Punjab, Haryana amid farm bill stir

Amid the protest by farmers in Punjab and Haryana, the Centre on Saturday announced commencement of at the minimum support price (MSP) with immediate effect in the two states.

The official reason given was that procurement had to start early in the wake of early arrival of the kharif crop in these two states.

Otherwise, for the 2020-21 kharif (summer) marketing season is scheduled to begin from October 1 in all the key growing states, a statement said.

"However, in view of early arrival of paddy in the 'mandies' of Haryana and Punjab, Government of India has approved the commencement of procurement operations for paddy /rice immediately in both these states from today i.e. with effect from September 26, 2020," the Union Food Ministry said in a statement.

This is to ensure that farmers are facilitated in selling their produce at the MSP expeditiously, it said.

The orders for commencement of procurement operations for paddy /rice from September 26, in Haryana and Punjab, have been issued, it added.

According to the ministry, state procuring agencies including (FCI) are in a state of readiness for smoothly undertaking procurement operations.

The Centre has fixed MSP for 'common variety' paddy at Rs 1,868 per quintal and for 'A' grade variety at Rs 1,888 per quintal for the current year.

The government has kept a target to procure 113 lakh tonnes of rice from Punjab and 44 lakh tonnes from Haryana during the kharif marketing season.

Otherwise, total rice procurement target is kept at 495.37 lakh tonnes for the entire country for the 2020-21 kharif season.