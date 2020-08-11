Import ban on 101 defence items: Embargo formalises existing reality

The last fortnight has seen the Ministry of Defence (MoD) release three major documents relating to defence acquisition, manufacture and exports. These include drafts of two new policies for public comment — the Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020 (DPEPP 2020) and the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 (DAP 2020).

Finally, on Sunday, the MoD issued a list of 101 defence weapons and equipment that will be progressively embargoed for import between now and 2025. From December onwards, the army, navy and air force will not be permitted to import 69 categories of ...