Important data releases and events to look out for next week

July 12, 2018
India: Consumer Price Index and Index of Industrial Production
On July 12, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) will release estimates of industrial growth (IIP) for May and retail inflation (CPI) for June. Examined against the backdrop of the recent hike in minimum support prices (MSP), the June inflation reading gains significance, as this will be last inflation data available to the monetary policy committee before its next meeting on August 1, 2018.
Previous reading
CPI (May): 4.87%
IIP (April): 4.9%
United States: Inflation and Initial Jobless Claim
Data on inflation and initial jobless claims will be released in the United States. Past data suggests steady wage gains have created moderate inflation pressures in the economy. This will also be the last inflation reading available to the US Federal Reserve before its monetary policy meeting at the end of July.
Previous reading
Inflation (May): 2.8%
Initial Jobless claim (May): 231,000
July 13, 2018
India: Foreign exchange reserves and Balance of Trade
On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will publish data on India’s foreign exchange reserves as on July 6 2018. This data will shed light on the extent to which RBI has intervened recently in the currency market in order to stem to the rupee’s slide.
Separately, data on India’s exports and imports for the month of June will also be released the same day. This data will reveal whether India’s exports continue to underperform their Asian counterparts, and whether or not the escalating US-China trade war is disrupting international trade.
Previous reading
Foreign exchange reserves: $406 billion
Balance of Trade: (-) $14.62 billion
July 16, 2018
India: Wholesale Price Index (WPI)
On Monday, WPI data for the month of June will be released. This data should provide estimates of how input prices for companies have moved in the first quarter of FY19.
Previous reading
WPI (May): 4.43% China: GDP data for Q1 FY19
Economic activity in China is likely to have slowed in the first quarter of FY19, as the government tackles the debt crisis and the trade war with US threatens exports. According to China’s state information centre, economic activity is expected to slowdown to 6.6 per cent in the second half of the year.
Previous reading
GDP (Jan-March): 6.8%
