In relief to taxpayers, govt announces extension of compliance deadlines

In a relief to taxpayers in the country, the union government on Friday announced extension of several tax compliance deadlines including time to invest in residential house for tax deduction, payments under dispute resolution scheme.
Anurag Thakur said the amount paid for medical treatment to an employee by employer or to a person on account of coronavirus for 2019-20 and subsequent year will not be taxed in hands of employee/beneficiary.
The payment deadline for Vivad Se Vishwas direct tax dispute resolution scheme has been extended by two months till August 31. Taxpayers can make payments till October 31 with additional amount of interest.
Further, the last date for PAN-Aadhar linkage too has been extended by another 3 months till September 30.
The deadline for employers to furnish Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate in Form 16 to employees too has been extended till July 31, from July 15, 2021.
For filing TDS statements, the deadline has been extended till July 15. Issuing tax deduction certificates can be done till July 31. Registration of institutions extended to August 31 and option to withdraw cases from settlement commission to July 31, he said.
