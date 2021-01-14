Income-Tax department brings out 'faceless penalty scheme'

-
ALSO READ
CBIC clears air on faceless assessment issues
CBIC deserves credit for efficient assessment
I-T dept undergoes overhaul to implement faceless assessment scheme
Govt modifies e-assessment scheme after PM unveils Taxpayers' Charter
Over 7,000 cases disposed of under I-T dept's faceless assessment process
-
In another step to eliminate physical interface between taxpayers and tax authority, the income-tax department has come out with a ‘faceless penalty scheme’.
It is aimed to complement the faceless assessment scheme by handling penalty recommendations.
As part of tax reforms, the government last year launched faceless tax assessment scheme.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU