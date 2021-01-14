JUST IN
Income-Tax department brings out 'faceless penalty scheme'

It is aimed to complement the faceless assessment scheme by handling penalty recommendations

In another step to eliminate physical interface between taxpayers and tax authority, the income-tax department has come out with a ‘faceless penalty scheme’.

It is aimed to complement the faceless assessment scheme by handling penalty recommendations.

As part of tax reforms, the government last year launched faceless tax assessment scheme.

First Published: Thu, January 14 2021. 02:02 IST

