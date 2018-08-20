India, a rich repository, saw imports of minerals, ores going up in FY17

India, despite being endowed with 87 different mineral reserves, saw its imports going up sharply in 2016-17.

Imports of ores and minerals accounted for 31.4 per cent of the country's total merchandise imports valued at Rs 8.09 trillion in FY17. Some of the minerals and ores recorded a sharp appreciation in imports in FY17 --- (45.71 per cent), precious metals ores and concentrates (42.21 per cent), manganese ore (37.98 per cent) and bauxite (30.12 per cent). Even copper where India is home to a third of the world's deposits, imports by the country were valued at Rs 182.98 billion in 2016-17.

Stakeholders have attributed the growth in imports to the tepid scale of prospecting operations and exploration in the country.

“To realise the vision of 'Make in India', we have to 'Mine in India'. But, this is beset with many challenges. Only a tiny percentage of the proven geological reserves have been converted into mineable assets," said an industry source.

The country boasts of 35 per cent of the world's beach sand minerals. In terms of rare earth minerals like Ilmenite and Rutile (both rich sources of titanium), the country with 85 million tonnes of deposits ranks only next to Australia and China. Actual production of such minerals, however, is only a measly 2.11 per cent of the global output. Despite the huge potential in beach minerals, much remains to be explored.

The potential is grossly under-utilised for other minerals too. According to data by the Union Mines Ministry, the country has an obvious geological potential area spanning 0.57 million square km. Only 10 per cent of this area is explored and mining is taken up on 1.5-2 per cent of it. Prospecting work is also marred by a new provision mandating payment of net present value (NPV) for entire prospecting lease area. This deposit is both non-refundable and non-adjustable. The onus is on the user agency conducting prospecting to engage Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE) for commissioning a study on the impact of the operations. Both the factors have made mineral prospecting a lingering business.





“Payment of NPV needs to be exempted for mineral prospecting operations. Since there is no tree felling, the activity does not cause land degradation or change in land use pattern," the source said.

India ranks third globally in coal production, fifth in bauxite output and seventh in manganese ore. Mining sector is vitally linked to the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth. Every single percentage growth in mining expands the GDP by 0.3 per cent and enhances the rate of industrial production by 1.2-1.4 per cent.