India asks parliament to approve additional spending of Rs 4.6 trn in FY23

India sought parliamentary approval on Friday for net additional spending of Rs 3.26 trillion ($40 billion) for the current financial year, spurred by a jump in expenditure on fertiliser and food amid the Ukraine crisis.
The government sought approval for gross additional spending of Rs 4.36 trillion, it told parliament, after earlier pegging total expenditure for the year at Rs 39.45 trillion ($480.5 billion) in budget estimates.
($1=82.1000 Indian rupees)
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 13:14 IST
