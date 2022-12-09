JUST IN
Business Standard

India asks parliament to approve additional spending of Rs 4.6 trn in FY23

The move is spurred by a jump in expenditure on fertiliser and food amid the Ukraine crisis

Topics
Parliament | Fertiliser | Russia Ukraine Conflict

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

India sought parliamentary approval on Friday for net additional spending of Rs 3.26 trillion ($40 billion) for the current financial year, spurred by a jump in expenditure on fertiliser and food amid the Ukraine crisis.

The government sought approval for gross additional spending of Rs 4.36 trillion, it told parliament, after earlier pegging total expenditure for the year at Rs 39.45 trillion ($480.5 billion) in budget estimates.

($1=82.1000 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 13:14 IST

