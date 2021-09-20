India climbs two spots to rank 46th in the Global Innovation Index 2021

-
India has climbed two spots to 46 in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2021 prepared by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).
The country’s rank has been consistently rising in the last few years. From 81 in 2015, it has moved to 46 in 2021.
“India (at 46) moves further ahead, by two spots (48 in GII 2020), after making it into the top 50 last year. It takes second place in the lower middle-income group. India held the third position in its income group in 2019 and 2020, having entered the top three in 2019,” the GII report said.
It added that India has been portrayed as successful in developing sophisticated services that are technologically dynamic and can be traded internationally. It continues to lead the world in the information and communication technology services exports indicator (1) and holds top ranks in other indicators, such as domestic industry diversification (12) and graduates in science and engineering (12).
The Centre in an official statement said that the consistent improvement in the GII ranking is due to the immense knowledge capital, vibrant start-up ecosystem, and the amazing work done by public and private research organisations.
“Scientific wings like the Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, and the Department of Space have played a pivotal role in enriching the national innovation ecosystem,” the statement said.
It added that a constant thrust on monitoring and evaluating India’s position in the global rankings has been provided by the NITI Aayog.
The GII report is published by WIPO in partnership with the Portulans Institute, with support of corporate network partners, such as the Confederation of Indian Industry, Brazilian National Confederation of Industry, Ecopetrol Group (Colombia), and the Turkish Exporters Assembly.
Meanwhile, lauding India’s efforts, the GII report said that selected middle-income economies are changing the innovation landscape, starting with China; Turkey, Vietnam, India, and the Philippines now pulling their weight.
“Beyond China, these four particularly large economies together have the potential to change the global innovation landscape for good,” the report added.
