JUST IN
Compensation likely in settlement cases in revised Competition Bill
Local bodies going green through climate bonds in Madhya Pradesh
Paddy custom milling gains momentum as Chhattisgarh govt changes policy
Cities should rethink traditional planning models to deliver outcomes: Puri
One-third of urban Indians claim dip in disposable income in last 12 months
Coal miners' pension unrevised due to shortfall in accrual of pension fund
Fuel demand slips in January from nine-month peak on back of lower mobility
India's technical textile exports grew 28.4% in 2021-22: Govt to Lok Sabha
Competition Bill may propose levying penalty on firms' global turnover
ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Compensation likely in settlement cases in revised Competition Bill
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India Energy Week: Rising demand for fossil fuel dominated the talks

The coal entrepreneurs seem to have cottoned on to the fact that there is no doomsday arriving for the sector anytime soon

Topics
Green energy | Fossil fuel

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Fossil. Solar panel, Solar
Photo: Bloomberg

Green energy was supposed to take centre stage at the India Energy Week, the ministry of petroleum’s flagship programme. Ironically, it was fossil fuels, coal in particular, that hogged the limelight.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Green energy

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.