J&K got Rs 1,547 cr investment in 2022-23, says MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Business Standard

India, European Union to hold first ministerial meet of TTC before June

Last month, both sides constituted three trade working groups under the council that will cover key issues, such as strategic technologies, digital governance, connectivity and trade

Topics
India-EU | trade | Technology

Asit Ranjan Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms

India and the European Union (EU) will hold the first ministerial meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) in the next two months to strengthen cooperation in strategic technologies and building resilient supply chains.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 20:01 IST

