India Inc urges Budget sops to boost capex, wants focus on consumer demand

Indian companies are expecting the to give generous tax incentives that would help them to invest more in building capacities in the coming years. While the productivity linked schemes are a good start to boost local manufacturing, the government should also take steps to boost consumer demand which is not showing encouraging signs, say CEOs.

Statistics released by the Reserve Bank of India shows that Indian banks had sanctioned loans of Rs 75,558 crore in 220 new projects – a record low – in the pandemic hit fiscal 2021. This is not showing any signs of a significant pick up in the last nine months of the ongoing fiscal.

Data released by the RBI shows that in fiscal 2020, banks had sanctioned loans worth Rs 2 trillion for 320 projects while in fiscal 2019, banks sanctioned loans for 409 projects for Rs 1.75 trillion. Sharp fall in demand across consumers is cited as the main reason for companies to hold back on fresh investments.

“The government should focus on low cost of capital for infrastructure projects and reduce corporate and personal taxes to boost domestic spending,” said the CEO of a power generation company asking not to be quoted.

Due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, several restrictions were imposed in many regions of the country, which adversely affected capacity utilisation in the Indian manufacturing sector. The impact was, however, less severe than that witnessed during the first quarter of 2020-21 in the wake of lockdowns and other restrictions during the first wave. At the aggregate level, capacity utilisation for the manufacturing sector declined to 60 percent in Q1 of fiscal 2021-22 from 69.4 percent recorded in the previous quarter, as per the RBI.

Unless capacity utilisation crosses the 75-80 per cent threshold, Indian companies will not invest in adding capacities. Companies are in fact preferring to prepay loans and other liabilities instead of announcing new projects.

In the last one year, apart from the top groups like Reliance Industries, the Adani group and the Tata group which announced plans to invest in semiconductor plants, not many companies have come forward to announce capacity additions.

CEOs say the government must boost demand from consumers – especially from rural India which is not picking up. “The government must make sure money flows to the bottom of the pyramid and create opportunities for daily wage earners,” said the CEO of a Kolkata based group.

The focus in FY22 will be specifically on roads, railways, housing, and rural/urban infrastructure. The government may also offer incentives to states to increase capex, especially as states' revenue capacity could be hit with the possible expiry of the GST (goods and services tax) compensation clause.

Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director of Hiranandani Group, a real estate firm, says the budget should announce significant step-up policy to prevent any further downturn. “’Incremental measures aimed at providing fresh lease to the beleaguered sectors will be a crucial denominator for overall economic growth,” he said.