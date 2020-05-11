India likely to get 7% share of global mobile device market by 2025

China and Vietnam might have something to worry about because India could enter the market for making global mobile devices, dominated by the two countries.

If the government’s new incentive scheme for mobile device exports gets off the ground, top global players like Apple Inc, Samsung, Vivo, and global vendors that manufacture phones for brands could help India grab over a 7 per cent share of the global mobile device export market of $369 billion by 2025. Sources privy to discussions between global device manufacturers and the government say these companies could generate ...