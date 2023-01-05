JUST IN
Trade dispute: India likely to propose out-of-court settlement to US

India may take up the matter on the sidelines of the India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) in Washington on January 11, a person aware of the matter told Business Standard

WTO | trade dispute

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

India may propose an out-of-court settlement to the United States (US) in a case relating to the provision of export subsidies, which the World Trade Organization’s (WTO’s) dispute panel said violated its rules.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 22:47 IST

