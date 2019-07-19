India must provide energy to the poor at minimum cost: IEA's Fatih Birol

As geo-political equations between Iran and the US worsen, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has expressed concern over the rising tension. Fatih Birol, executive director of IEA, talks to Shine Jacob about its possible impact on the global energy market and the need for India to provide energy accessibility at minimal costs to the poor. Edited excerpts.

How much will the geo-political tensions in West Asia impact the global energy market? It is a major concern. If some incident happens, it may have serious consequences for prices, the economy and oil security. I hope we ...