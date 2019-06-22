India needs to walk a tightrope to maintain ties with US: Anuradha Chenoy

Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and former director and chairperson, Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, tells Aditi Phadnis how India and Russia can deepen their strategic relationship and not look at it through either the United States or Pakistan lens.

Edited excerpts: Vladimir Putin was the first leader to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election. On the same day, the spokesperson of the Russian MFA spoke at length on the recent intensification of Russia’s contacts with Pakistan. ...