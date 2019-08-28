JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

CAG raises concerns over burgeoning costs of NHAI's projects, cautions govt

Modi's approach to economic advice is quite distinct from Manmohan, Atal
Business Standard

India Ratings cuts growth forecast for FY 2019-20 to 6-year low at 6.7%

Another risk to the economy is that inflation may rise, depending on the behaviour of oil and rupee value against the dollar, said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings

Indivjal Dhasmana 

India Ratings cuts growth forecast for FY 2019-20 to 6-year low at 6.7%

Counting dwindling consumption expenditure as one of the factors affecting the Indian economy, India Ratings on Wednesday said the new government, despite its thumping majority in the Lok Sabha, could not instill confidence in people that their income would grow in the coming years. "The Budget (for 2019-20) also could not do so," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings.

The measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week are likely to support economic growth in the medium term, India Ratings said. Sinha also did not agree with those who called the economic slowdown as cyclical. He said NPAs of banks that have been on the downward swing may again grow due to the slowdown.

India Ratings cuts growth forecast for FY 2019-20 to 6-year low at 6.7%

Another risk to the economy is that inflation may rise, depending on the behaviour of oil and rupee value against the dollar, he said. India Ratings pegged economic growth in the first quarter of the current financial year at 5.7% against 5.8% in the previous quarter.

It scaled down economic growth for FY20 to a six-year low of 6.7% against the previous estimate of 7.3%. The numbers for the first quarter of the current financial year would be released on Friday.


India Ratings cuts growth forecast for FY 2019-20 to 6-year low at 6.7%
First Published: Wed, August 28 2019. 21:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU