JUST IN
CBIC issues clarifications on tax recovery from firms under insolvency
India-Australia interim trade deal kicks in today after eight-month wait
Nepal's power sector may lose competitive advantage to India's new policy
J'khand CM Soren demands 5 more years of extension for GST compensation
Govt finalises rules for used car market, aims to resolve host of issues
Coal ministry identifies 4 coking coal blocks for auction to pvt sector
Trade agreements with Australia, UAE to help boost exports, says EPCs
As manufacturing sector disappoints, FDIs chase services sector: Ind-Ra
Why India needs to build a robust framework to facilitate energy transition
Strong recovery in civil aviation sector, growth to continue: Scindia
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
CBIC issues clarifications on tax recovery from firms under insolvency
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's billionaire club shrinks to 120, Gautam Adani tops rich list

Down to 120 from 142 a year ago; Adani tops the rich list as net worth jumps 70% to $136 bn

Topics
Billionaire | India's Billionaire | The Billionaire Club

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Top 10 Largest Sovereign Wealth Funds
The number of promoters and businessmen with net worth of US $1 billion declined to 120 from an all-time high of 142 at the end of 2021 calendar year.

2022 has been a year of many a billionaire losing the ‘tag’, though some of the richest Indian promoters have become even richer.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Billionaire

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 21:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.