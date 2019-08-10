India's corporate profits one of the lowest among major economies

India’s corporate profit to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is one of the lowest among major emerging and developed economies.

The combined net profit of BSE500 companies at $63 billion is equivalent to 2.31 per cent of the country’s GDP against 6.1 cent in the US, 4.24 per cent in Brazil, 3.63 per cent in China, 2.35 per cent in Indonesia, 3.54 per cent in Vietnam, 5.29 per cent in South Korea, and 15.9 per cent in South Africa. Only Mexico has a lower ratio than India at 1.71 per cent, according to data from Bloomberg and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). ...