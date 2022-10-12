India's CPI inflation at 5-mth high of 7.4% in Sep; Aug IIP contracts 0.8%

India's spiked to 7.41 per cent in September, mainly due to costlier food items.

For the ninth month in a row, has remained above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance level of 6 per cent.

Also, India's industrial production contracted 0.8 per cent in August, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

The had grown 13 per cent in August 2021.

Official data released on Wednesday showed that the based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 7.41 per cent in September.

It was at 7 per cent in August and 4.35 per cent in September 2021.

Inflation in food basket rose to 8.60 per cent in September this year from 7.62 per cent in August.

With inflation remaining above the 6 per cent level, RBI, now, will have to give a report to the central government giving reasons for failure to contain inflation at 4 per cent with a bias of 2 per cent on either side.

The central government has mandated RBI to ensure that retail inflation remains in the range of 2-6 per cent.

In September, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said acute imported inflation pressures felt at the beginning of this fiscal year have eased but it still remains elevated across food and energy items.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output contracted 0.7 per cent in August 2022.

The mining output contracted 3.9 per cent, while power generation increased 1.4 per cent during August.

In April 2020, industrial production had contracted 57.3 per cent due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

