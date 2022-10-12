JUST IN
Top headlines: India's CPI inflation rises to 7.4%; Wipro Q2 net falls 9%
Black swans in global markets puncture India's long-term LNG story
Retail inflation accelerates to 7.41% in Sept; IIP contracts 0.8% in Aug
India's CPI inflation at 5-mth high of 7.4% in Sep; Aug IIP contracts 0.8%
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao includes skilling girls on conventional livelihood
Rural demand in India to rebound due to multiple factors: Morgan Stanley
Indian economy may grow at 6-7% in FY23 amid 'big' demand: PHDCCI
Govt to give Rs 22,000-cr one-time grant to oil PSUs to cover LPG losses
Govt may extend deadline for Cert-In cyber rules by 3 months to help MSMEs
Rising clout: Which countries have adopted NPCI-backed UPI payments so far
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao includes skilling girls on conventional livelihood
Business Standard

India's CPI inflation at 5-mth high of 7.4% in Sep; Aug IIP contracts 0.8%

For the ninth month in a row, retail inflation has remained above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance level of 6%

Topics
retail inflation | IIP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

inflation, vegetables
A vendor carries vegetables at Khandsa Road Sabji Mandi, in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)

India's retail inflation spiked to 7.41 per cent in September, mainly due to costlier food items.

For the ninth month in a row, retail inflation has remained above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance level of 6 per cent.

Also, India's industrial production contracted 0.8 per cent in August, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

The IIP had grown 13 per cent in August 2021.

Official data released on Wednesday showed that the retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 7.41 per cent in September.

It was at 7 per cent in August and 4.35 per cent in September 2021.

Inflation in food basket rose to 8.60 per cent in September this year from 7.62 per cent in August.

With inflation remaining above the 6 per cent level, RBI, now, will have to give a report to the central government giving reasons for failure to contain inflation at 4 per cent with a bias of 2 per cent on either side.

The central government has mandated RBI to ensure that retail inflation remains in the range of 2-6 per cent.

In September, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said acute imported inflation pressures felt at the beginning of this fiscal year have eased but it still remains elevated across food and energy items.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output contracted 0.7 per cent in August 2022.

The mining output contracted 3.9 per cent, while power generation increased 1.4 per cent during August.

In April 2020, industrial production had contracted 57.3 per cent due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on retail inflation

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 17:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.