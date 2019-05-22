India's economic growth set to gain pace despite US-China trade conflict

India’s economic growth is set to gain pace over the next two years despite rising trade conflict between the US and China spilling onto the global scene and policy uncertainties growing, global agencies have said.

Separate reports released by the United Nations (UN) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday cited strong domestic demand and policy changes to keep India on the growth path. “Despite downward revisions, growth in India remains strong amid robust domestic demand,” the UN’s World Economic Situation and ...