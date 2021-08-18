India's exports rise nearly 40% in second week of August, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Merchandise export receivables can't be set off against service import dues
Exporters' profit margins under pressure even as demand picks up
Outlook for exports of engineering goods looks strong for rest of CY 2021
Merchandise exports to grow 6.9% year-on-year in 2021-22: India Ratings
Exports zoom 69% to $32.27 bn in May; trade deficit rises to $6.3 bn
-
India exported goods worth $7.1 billion in the second week of August, up 39.5 per cent year-on-year, led by robust demand of engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, as well as gems and jewellery products, according to preliminary data collated by the commerce and industry ministry.
However, the number is slightly lower as compared to the first week of August, when merchandise exports were $7.4 billion.
Engineering goods witnessed the maximum increase during the week, owing to higher demand from US and Italy. However, some of the increase was offset by decrease in exports of petroleum products, iron ore, and leather manufactures over 2019-20, according to an analysis by the Department of Commerce.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU