India's exports rise nearly 40% in second week of August, shows data

India exported goods worth $7.1 billion in the second week of August, up 39.5 per cent year-on-year, led by robust demand of engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, as well as gems and jewellery products, according to preliminary data collated by the commerce and industry ministry.

However, the number is slightly lower as compared to the first week of August, when were $7.4 billion.

Engineering goods witnessed the maximum increase during the week, owing to higher demand from US and Italy. However, some of the increase was offset by decrease in exports of petroleum products, iron ore, and leather manufactures over 2019-20, according to an analysis by the Department of Commerce.