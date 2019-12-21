India's import cover improves to 10 months in June 2019, says RBI report

-
ALSO READ
How crude is losing ground as the biggest strain on India's forex reserves
Rising price of gold boosts central bank's forex reserves coffers
Global headwinds, slowing economy shrink Q2 domestic aluminium demand by 6%
Trade trouble
Bank mergers may bring down the curtains for old-world forex brokerages
-
India’s import cover improved to 10 months at the end of June 2019, from 9.6 months at end-March, as the country’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $429.84 billion, from $412.87 billion in the same period, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its half yearly report on foreign exchange reserves.
On a balance of payments basis, the foreign exchange reserves increased by $14.0 billion during April-June 2019 as against a decrease of $ 11.3 billion during April-June 2018.
The import cover has likely improved even more by now, as the country’s reserves stood at $454.5 billion by December 13. In the same period, the ratio of short-term debt to reserves, which was 26.3 per cent at end-March 2019, declined to 25.5 per cent at end-June 2019.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU