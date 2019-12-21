JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Infrastructure players ask govt to bring captive renewable energy policy
Business Standard

India's import cover improves to 10 months in June 2019, says RBI report

The foreign exchange reserves increased by $14.0 billion during April-June 2019

BS Reporter 

import cover

India’s import cover improved to 10 months at the end of June 2019, from 9.6 months at end-March, as the country’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $429.84 billion, from $412.87 billion in the same period, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its half yearly report on foreign exchange reserves.

On a balance of payments basis, the foreign exchange reserves increased by $14.0 billion during April-June 2019 as against a decrease of $ 11.3 billion during April-June 2018.

The import cover has likely improved even more by now, as the country’s reserves stood at $454.5 billion by December 13. In the same period, the ratio of short-term debt to reserves, which was 26.3 per cent at end-March 2019, declined to 25.5 per cent at end-June 2019.

First Published: Sat, December 21 2019. 01:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU