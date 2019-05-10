Industrial production declines 0.1% in March as manufacturing slows

Industrial output contracted 0.1 per cent in March due to slowdown in the manufacturing sector, official data showed Friday.

Factory output as measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had expanded 5.3 per cent in March 2018.

During the entire 2018-19 fiscal, industrial output witnessed a 3.6 per cent growth as against 4.4 per cent in the previous fiscal, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).