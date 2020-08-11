JUST IN
GDP growth might hit the lowest since 1947, warns N R Narayan Murthy
India's industrial output shrinks 16.6% in June due to coronavirus lockdown

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected industrial output contraction of 20.0 per cent in June

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's industrial output contracted 16.6 per cent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, as a monthly measure indicated some recovery in the sector that was hit by lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected industrial output contraction of 20.0 per cent in June, compared to a revised 33.9 per cent annual contraction in May, the data showed.
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 18:00 IST

