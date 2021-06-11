India's industrial output surges 134.4% in April on low-base effect

-
Industrial production grew by as much as 134.4 per cent in the month of April, mainly on account of a low base from last year, government data released on Friday showed.
Factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose 22.4 per cent in March 2021 and had contracted by a massive 57.3 per cent in the April month last year as a coronavirus-induced lockdown froze economic activity.
Manufacturing sector output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, registered a growth of 197.1 per cent.
Similarly, mining activity, which has a weight of over 14 per cent in the overall index, saw 37 per cent growth.
Electricity generation growth stood at 38.1 per cent in April.
For the month of April 2021, the quick estimate number of IIP with base 2011-12 stood at 126.6.
