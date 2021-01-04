JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Need worker protection, migrant data: Will labour laws drive job creation?
Business Standard

India's manufacturing sector ends 2020 on brighter note; Dec PMI up at 56.4

India's factory sector ended a rough 2020 on a stronger note as manufacturers boosted production to meet rising demand, a private survey showed on Monday

Topics
India manufacturing growth | Manufacturing PMI | India economy

Reuters 

workersworkers
Workers stitching in a factory

India’s factory sector ended a rough 2020 on a stronger note as manufacturers boosted production to meet rising demand, a private survey showed on Monday, although the employment situation worsened as firms continued to reduce headcounts.

Manufacturing has been one of the main engines driving a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy after a coronavirus-induced slump early in the year. Business activity is slowly improving after contracting at an annual pace of 23.9% and 7.5% respectively in the April-June and July-September quarters.
.

The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by IHS Markit, rose slightly to 56.4 in December from November’s 56.3, above the 50-level separating growth from contraction for a fifth month.
.

“The latest PMI results for the Indian manufacturing sector continued to point to an economy on the mend, as a supportive demand environment and firms’ efforts to rebuild safety stocks underpinned another sharp rise in production,” noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

Both new orders and output continued to grow strongly, albeit at a slower pace. New export orders rose at the slowest pace in four months as a recent surge in coronavirus cases dampened overseas demand.
.

Rising demand, however, failed to improve conditions in the labour market, with manufacturers continuing to cut jobs.
.

“Once again, the survey brought the bad news of falling employment. However, the trend for jobs is at least moving in the right direction as the rate of contraction softened to the weakest in the current nine-month period of reduction,” added De Lima.

Input prices surged at the fastest pace in over two years, threatening to squeeze profit margins as manufacturers were not able to fully pass rising costs on to customers.
.

That might keep overall inflation above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target range of 2-6% over the coming months, curtailing the chances of policy easing by the central bank.
.

Optimism about the next 12 months declined to a four-month low in December amid growing concerns over rising price pressures and the economic impact of the pandemic.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, January 04 2021. 10:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.