India's March infrastructure output grows 4.7% year-on-year: Govt

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors - such as coal, crude oil and electricity - accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India's industrial output

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

India's infrastructure output grew 4.7 per cent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

For the 2018/19 financial year, infrastructure output grew 4.3 per cent from the previous year, according to the data.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors - such as coal, crude oil and electricity - accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India's industrial output.
