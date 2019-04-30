India's March infrastructure output grows 4.7% year-on-year: Govt

-
India's infrastructure output grew 4.7 per cent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.
For the 2018/19 financial year, infrastructure output grew 4.3 per cent from the previous year, according to the data.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors - such as coal, crude oil and electricity - accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India's industrial output.
