India's March trade deficit at $10.89 bn, helped by rise in exports

India's trade deficit narrowed to $10.89 billion in March from a year ago, helped by rise in exports, the trade ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Trade deficit was $13.51 billion in March 2018.
Merchandise exports rose 11.02 percent to $32.55 billion in March from a year earlier, while imports were up 1.44 percent to $43.44 billion during the same period, data showed.
Trade deficit for the 2018-19 period that ended in March was up nearly 9 percent at $176.42 billion.
