India's passport revolution: How millions of citizens got the blue book

External affairs Sushma Swaraj recently proclaimed that if one has an Indian passport, “it will act as a shield in any part of the world.” Contradictions or coincidences apart, till not so long ago, getting a new passport or renewing an old one or getting a lost one reissued was a nightmare of sorts -– for many it was plain harassment at the hands of everyone, from a lower-level clerk to a secretary-level bureaucrat.

No wonder that a nation of a billion-plus people had just 74 million passport holders as of 2017, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). But ...