India's path to become a $5 trillion economy passes through UP: Amit Shah

India’s path to become a $5 trillion economy passes through Uttar Pradesh, said home minister on Sunday in Lucknow where a ground-breaking ceremony began work on 292 projects worth Rs 65,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had spurred competition among states for attracting investments and introducing their ranks in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ index, said Shah.

“Earlier, it was said the path for becoming the country’s Prime Minister passed through Lucknow. However, the path for India to become $5 trillion economy also traverses through Lucknow,” he said about the state capital.

“When PM Modi talked about the $5 trillion dream, there were voices of dissent. However, the Modi government during 2014-19 had already laid a strong foundation for achieving the target,” he said.

India was world’s 11th biggest economy in 2004 when the BJP government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost power. “When we came to power in 2014, the country was still on the same place and the previous dispensation was taking pride that India did not slide further in their regime,” Shah said, referring to the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

Shah said Chief Minister Adityanath’s government had changed the perception about Uttar Pradesh by improving the rule of law and controlling crime.

“When Yogi ji was selected to lead the state in 2017, some people had called me up to say that he (Yogi) lacked past administrative and political experience to lead a big state like UP. But, Modi ji and I were convinced of his abilities springing out of diligence and full commitment,” he said about the BJP leader.

The ground-breaking started work on projects in agriculture, tourism, micro small and medium enterprises (MSME), excise, healthcare, power, textile, urban development, science & technology, green energy, and other fields.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran, Lulu Group chairman Yusuf Ali, Pepsico India chief Ahmed El Sheikh, and Samsung Electronics Southwest Asia president and CEO H C Hong were guests at the ceremony.

These projects are part of the Rs 4.68 trillion worth of 1,047 memorandums of understanding the Adityanath government signed with public and private sector companies at the ‘UP Investors Summit’ in Lucknow on February 21-22.