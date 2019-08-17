JUST IN
Rain recovery encouraging at all-India level: CRISIL Drip index
Business Standard

India's population growth falling already: Explained in four charts

The population bulge today lies near the age of 30 years

Abhishek Waghmare  |  New Delhi 

Commuters hang on the gates and sit on the roof while traveling by a crowded train on World Population Day, at Noli Railway Station near Ghaziabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day warned about the hazards of a population explosion.

This alarm, however, was sounded when the country's population growth had already been slowing for some time. But, there are a few worries that need to be addressed. The population bulge today lies near the age of 30 years.


This is because more and more people are choosing to give birth at this age. Modi’s message is important because of this: It intends to warn against a further upturn in population growth, which could become a crisis. Many experts agree with the PM.

Source: Census 2011, Sample Registration System, Registrar General of India
First Published: Sat, August 17 2019. 00:53 IST

