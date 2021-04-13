Central govt's indirect tax collection up 12% in FY21, GST number falls

The central government’s indirect tax collections rose by more than 12 per cent at Rs 10.71 trillion during Financial Year (FY) 2020-21 compared to Rs 9.54 trillion in the previous year as Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections declined by eight per cent.
Collections were higher by 8.2 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 9.89 trillion, showed preliminary figures released by the finance ministry. The figures may change subject to change, pending reconciliation. Indirect tax collections comprise GST, excise duty and customs.
Customs duty collections stood at Rs 1.32 trillion during FY'21, representing around 21 per cent growth over Rs 1.09 trillion in the previous year.
Collections from central excise duty and service tax (arrears) were up more than 59 per cent to Rs 3.91 trillion during 2020-21 against Rs 2.45 trillion in FY'20.
However, mop up from GST of the Centre (Central GST+Inegrated GST+ compensation cess) were lower by eight per cent at Rs 5.48 trillion during FY'21 compared to Rs 5.99 trillion in the previous year.
However, GST collections were six per cent higher than the revised estimates for FY2021.
GST collections were severely affected in the first half of the financial year on account of lockdowns to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. However, in the second half, the GST collections registered a good growth and collections exceeded Rs one trillion in each of the last six months. March saw an all-time high of GST collection at Rs 1.24 trillion crore.
The finance ministry statement attributed this to several measures taken by the Centre in improving compliance in GST.
Earlier, data showed that direct tax collections declined around 10 per cent at Rs 9.45 trillion in FY'21. However, the mop up exceeded the revised estimates by 4.5 per cent. End
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU