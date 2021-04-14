India fast-tracks emergency use of foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines

-
ALSO READ
In spite of anti-China rhetoric, Chinese smartphones dominate Indian market
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Chinese dreams of the future
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
Modi to meet CMs today, discuss rise in Covid cases, vaccination drive
-
In a significant move, the Union government on Tuesday allowed emergency use of foreign Covid-19 vaccines through a fast-track route, striking off the need for a prior local trial. In line with the recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), vaccines which have been developed and are being manufactured in foreign countries, with approval from health regulators in the US, UK, European Union and Japan, would now be permitted for emergency use in India. Those in the World Health Organisation (WHO) emergency use list will also be allowed.
Instead of prior local clinical trials, companies must do parallel clinical trials after vaccine enters the India market. Also, the first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for seven days for safety outcomes before an expansion of the immunization programme, the health ministry said in a statement.
ALSO READ: 15-day curfew in Maharashtra from April 14; essential services exempted
So far, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca’s vaccines have approvals from these agencies. In the case of Janssen, a Johnson and Johnson (J&J) arm, vaccine use was paused by the USFDA after incidents of blood clots were reported.
J&J had initiated talks with India to start clinical trials here. The company could not be reached for comment. The WHO list does not mention the Chinese vaccine from Sinovac.
Addressing the media, Niti Aayog member and chairman of the vaccine expert group V K Paul said, “We hope and invite vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and others to be ready to come to India as early as possible.’’
On Tuesday, the Indian regulator also granted emergency use approval to Russia’s Sputnik V, a day after the expert panel gave its nod.
ALSO READ: Govt slams states: No Covid-19 vaccine shortage, only poor planning
Preparing for the next stage of the inoculation drive, Pune-based Serum Institute has started stock-piling the Novavax vaccine, which is awaiting USFDA’s nod. In about a month’s time, Serum will have a stockpile of close to 20 million doses of the Novavax vaccine candidate. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute, said the company could manufacture only half of what was planned due to shortage of raw materials from the US. SII has also started clinical trials in India.
As for US major Pfizer, the company had applied earlier and withdrawn the application after India’s drug regulator insisted on the need for local clinical trials as a pre-condition to enter the market. A Pfizer spokesperson said, “We have noted the recent announcement with regard to the regulatory pathway for global vaccines. We remain committed to continuing our engagement with the government towards making the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine available for use in the government’s immunization programme in the country.” In the case of the other American player Moderna, Indian Immunologicals and Wockhardt were in partnership talks to bring the vaccine to the Indian market. These talks could revive now, according to industry sources.
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “With the streamlining and fast-tracking of the regulatory system by doing away with the precondition for local clinical trials, the availability of foreign vaccines becomes that much faster.” He also added that this would eventually open up imports of drug substances and finished vaccines, as well as lead to fill-and-finish opportunities in India.
ALSO READ: Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V gets DCGI nod; may be available by May
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU