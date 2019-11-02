India's RCEP foray may prove disastrous for domestic industry: Expert

At a time when exports continue to struggle with an economic slowdown and a global trade war, India's foray into the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal may prove disastrous for domestic industry, says senior trade policy expert and Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Biswajit Dhar.

Involved in crafting multiple trade deals over the past two-decades, he tells Subhayan Chakraborty that India has tried the same concept earlier, with little result. Edited excerpts: How different is RCEP from any of the earlier bilateral or multilateral trade deals India has ...