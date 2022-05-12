Retail inflation accelerates to 7.79% in April; March IIP growth at 1.9%

India's surged to an 18-month high of 7.79% in April, largely driven by rising fuel and food prices and staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for a fourth consecutive month, government data showed on Thursday. This is the highest inflation rate since October 2020.

The jump in CPI inflation has been long anticipated following the Centre's decision to wait until after key state elections in March to hike fuel prices. Energy prices globally have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.

India's industrial production has grown a lacklustre 1.9% on year in March, pulled down by an unfavourable base effect and price rise. Industrial production had grown 1.7% in February as well.

Industrial production had soared 24.2% in March last year.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the consumer price index (CPI) basket, reached a multi-month high in April and remained elevated due to higher vegetable and cooking oil prices globally. Inflation in the food basket rose to 8.38% in April from 7.68% in the preceding month and 1.96% in the year-ago month.

These factors pushed inflation in Asia's third-largest economy to 7.79% on an annual basis in April from 6.95% in March.

After the off-cycle Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of RBI last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the adverse effects of the unprecedented high global food prices due to the ongoing geopolitical situation are reflecting in the domestic market as well, and going forward inflationary pressures are likely to continue.

Meanwhile, reports said the central bank is likely to raise inflation projections in the MPC meeting next month and would also consider a rate hike to tame inflation, which is above its comfort level.

Earlier this month, the MPC raised the key policy rate (repo) by 40 basis points with an aim to tame the rising inflation. It was the first rate hike after August 2018.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 0.9% in March 2022.

Mining output climbed 4%, and power generation increased 6.1%.

During 2021-22, the IIP grew 11.3% as against an 8.4% contraction in 2020-21.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7%.

It shrank 57.3% in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.