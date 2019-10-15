India's September trade deficit narrows to $10.86 bn, oil imports fall 18%

India's trade deficit in September narrowed to $10.86 billion from $14.95 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, helped by lower oil imports.



Oil imports fell 18.33% to $8.98 billion in September from $10.99 billion in the year-ago period.



Merchandise exports fell 6.57% to $26.03 billion in September compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 13.85% at $36.89 billion, the data showed.