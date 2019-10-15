JUST IN
India's exports dip 6.57% in September at $26 bn; imports contract 13.58%
Business Standard

India's September trade deficit narrows to $10.86 bn, oil imports fall 18%

Merchandise exports fell 6.57% to $26.03 billion in September compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 13.85%

Reuters 

India's exports had a disappointing start in the first month of the new financial year as growth crashed to a four-month low of only 0.64 per cent in April
Oil imports fell 18.33% to $8.98 billion in September from $10.99 billion in the year-ago period.

India's trade deficit in September narrowed to $10.86 billion from $14.95 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, helped by lower oil imports.

Merchandise exports fell 6.57% to $26.03 billion in September compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 13.85% at $36.89 billion, the data showed.
First Published: Tue, October 15 2019. 19:31 IST

