India's sugar exports seen rising to 7.5 million tonnes in 2021-22

Indian sugar exports are seen climbing to 7.5 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season, up from the prior season’s 7.1 million, Abinash Verma, Director General of the Indian Sugar Mills Association said on Tuesday.

“We believe that we have signed contracts for 6.3 million tonnes in the current season already and contracts are getting signed pretty fast in India every week,” Verma told a sugar conference in Dubai.

Verma said Indian was expected to climb to 33.3 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season, up from the prior season's 31.2 million.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)