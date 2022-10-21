JUST IN
India pushing for valuation of $7.7 billion for state-owned IDBI Bank
Indian firms to double fundraising via public bond sales in H2 FY22: Report
Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with China's quarantine ease
Rajnath backs indigenous tech capability to ensure reliability of supplies
Draft telecom Bill: Trai opposed to regulation of OTT platforms
India's top multiplex chains bank on festive season to bring cheer back
Slow GST portal: CBIC mulls extending Sept returns filing due date
We will have to wait and watch political developments in UK: Piyush Goyal
MoUs worth Rs 1,53,000 crore signed at DefExpo 2022, says official
India suffered income loss of $159 bn due to extreme heat in 2021: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India pushing for valuation of $7.7 billion for state-owned IDBI Bank
Business Standard

India, Saudi Arabia explore renewable energy projects via undersea cables

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who will be visiting India on Friday, will discuss cross-country renewable energy projects

Topics
International Relations | Saudi Arabia | renewable enrgy

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Iran may seal $4.5-bn undersea gas pipeline agreement with India
Gujarat coast could soon link up to the Middle East with deep sea cables, creating a renewable energy grid as India and Saudi Arabia

According to sources, India and Saudi Arabia are pursuing a cross-country initiative carried by the tide of a new era of energy diplomacy, and the Gujarat coast may soon be linked to the Middle East with deep sea cables, creating a green energy grid, reported The Economic Times.

In order to lay the groundwork for the visit of Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India next month, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Saudi Arabian energy minister will be in New Delhi on Friday for a day. The undersea cables' project will be a part of his agenda in India.

Officials with the knowledge of the matter said that both parties are likely to start talks on an undersea cables for an electrical grid involving South Asia and Gulf nations, expanding the conversation beyond oil exports. The two countries are investigating the project's business potential.

The Abu Dhabi government might also join the ambitious project with the capital cost between $15 billion to $18 billion, according to preliminary industry estimates.

Leading corporations like the Tata Group, Reliance Industries Ltd., JSW, and Adani, among others, have already received invitations from the Saudi envoy to India asking for their opinions. The crown prince will visit India first before travelling to Indonesia, South Korea, and Japan.

The Arabian Sea separates the Gujarat coast (Mundra Port) from the emirate of Fujairah, a distance of 1,600 kilometres. The cable might possibly travel 1,200 km through Oman, with the deepest point at 3.5 km. According to the souces, three years ago, petroleum and natural gas officials did a feasibility study but the project has only just started to move forward as a result of the Indian government's push for the International Solar Alliance.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on International Relations

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 10:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.