India, Saudi Arabia explore renewable energy projects via undersea cables

According to sources, India and are pursuing a cross-country initiative carried by the tide of a new era of energy diplomacy, and the Gujarat coast may soon be linked to the Middle East with deep sea cables, creating a grid, reported The Economic Times.

In order to lay the groundwork for the visit of Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince to India next month, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Saudi Arabian energy minister will be in New Delhi on Friday for a day. The undersea cables' project will be a part of his agenda in India.

Officials with the knowledge of the matter said that both parties are likely to start talks on an undersea cables for an electrical grid involving South Asia and Gulf nations, expanding the conversation beyond oil exports. The two countries are investigating the project's business potential.

The Abu Dhabi government might also join the ambitious project with the capital cost between $15 billion to $18 billion, according to preliminary industry estimates.

Leading corporations like the Tata Group, Reliance Industries Ltd., JSW, and Adani, among others, have already received invitations from the Saudi envoy to India asking for their opinions. The crown prince will visit India first before travelling to Indonesia, South Korea, and Japan.

The Arabian Sea separates the Gujarat coast (Mundra Port) from the emirate of Fujairah, a distance of 1,600 kilometres. The cable might possibly travel 1,200 km through Oman, with the deepest point at 3.5 km. According to the souces, three years ago, petroleum and natural gas officials did a feasibility study but the project has only just started to move forward as a result of the Indian government's push for the International Solar Alliance.