India set to become global AI hub through tech-based skilling: PM Modi

India will aim to become a " global hub" for artificial intelligence (AI) through technology-based learning and skilling for workforce and students and help in solving long term issues such as climate change and pollution.

"E-courses will be developed in various regional languages and dialects. We will also tap into natural language processing (NLP)-based technology in order to reskill the youth," said Prime Minister Modi while inaugurating Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE) 2020 Summit. "The technology will have a major role in empowering agriculture, healthcare and education and addressing urban issues like reducing traffic jams, improving sewage infrastructure and make our disaster management systems stronger."

The government is also planning to set up a National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) to create an e-education unit to boost the digital infrastructure, digital content and capacity. "Virtual labs are also being created to give hands-on experience to learners," he said.

The government also said it launched the 'Responsible AI for Youth’ program this year in April. Under this programme, more than 11,000 students from schools completed the basic course and are now building their AI projects.





So far, more than 45,000 stakeholders from academia, the research industry and government representatives from 133 countries have registered to participate in the four-day event.

India is "uniquely positioned to lead" in the field of AI which will power software and hardware systems in the same way how electricity had powered factories in the previous century, according to Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM.

"We are creating an AI Center of Excellence in partnership with the Government E-Marketplace. Together we will apply the power of AI and advanced analytics to improve usability and transparency and drive efficiency and cost-savings in public procurement," Krishna added.

"Data is the raw material for AI. Intelligent data is digital capital. It is a vital national resource," said Mukesh Ambani, MD and CEO of Reliance Industries. "Nations will increasingly compete on digital capital in the future and not physical capital or financial capital. India has the unique advantage to harness its enormous digital capital for AI-driven development, which is bottom-up and inclusive."

India is estimated to clock $400-500 billion worth AI capabilities by 2024 or 4 per cent of GDP will be contributed through the AI-enabled internet of things (IoT), chip design and software.

"AI will lead to a big leap in terms of technology, just like the internet changed things in the last decade. It's being dubbed as the fourth industrial revolution," said Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGov, a crowdsourcing platform for ideas on governance, in an earlier interview to Business Standard.