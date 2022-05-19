India signs deals to export 8.5 MT sugar in 2021/22, says trade body

Indian mills have so far signed contracts to export 8.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year without government subsidies, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

Mills have already dispatched around 7.1 million tonnes since the start of the marketing year on Oct. 1, the Indian Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

Mills have so far produced 34.88 million tonnes of sugar in the current year, up from last year's 30.48 million tonnes, the trade body said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Toby Chopra)

