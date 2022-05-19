India signs deals to export 8.5 MT sugar in 2021/22, says trade body

-
ALSO READ
India waiting for global sugar prices to rise to strike export deals: ISMA
Sugar shares extend rally; Balrampur, Dwarikesh rally up to 27% in one week
Dhampur Sugar Mills Q3 consolidated net profit up 39% to Rs 76 crore
How much should India worry over Indonesian palm oil export ban?
Sri Lanka signs deal to lease oil tanks to Indian Oil amid financial crisis
-
Indian mills have so far signed contracts to export 8.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year without government subsidies, a leading trade body said on Thursday.
Mills have already dispatched around 7.1 million tonnes since the start of the marketing year on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.
Mills have so far produced 34.88 million tonnes of sugar in the current year, up from last year's 30.48 million tonnes, the trade body said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU