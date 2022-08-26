Centre submits NDC climate target to UNFCC, eyes net-zero by 2070

The Centre on Friday submitted its updated ‘nationally determined contributions’ (NDCs) to the Framework Convention on (UNFCC). This is in line with the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Conference of Parties (COP26) last year.

The NDCs cover a period up to 2030 and are a step towards the country’s long-term goal of reaching net zero by 2070, said the submission by the ministry of environment, forest and (MoEFCC).

The country has submitted eight key NDCs, of which two are updates on our existing targets. had last submitted its NDC in 2016. The Union Cabinet — earlier during the month — approved the country’s official NDC submission.

The ministry — in its cover letter to the UNFCC — however, said, India’s NDCs “do not bind it to any sector-specific mitigation obligation and target.”

It said, India’s goal is to reduce overall emission intensity and improve energy efficiency of its economy over time. This would protect the vulnerable sectors of the economy and segments of the society.

has updated its target to reduce emission intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent by 2030, from 2005. It was earlier 30 per cent. It has also updated the target of capacity addition from non-fossil fuel sources.

said it will achieve about 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

It said this target will be “with the help of transfer of technology and low-cost international finance, including from Green Climate Fund (GCF).”

During COP26, the PM had said India will build 500 Gw of capacity, but that has not been a part of the official submission. It has also updated its NDC of propagating climate consciousness by including the submission made by the PM during his address at COP26.

“India will propagate a healthy and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation, including through a mass movement for ‘LIFE’— ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ — as a key to combating climate change,” said the NDC submission.

The country has added a new target of creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030.

India also said it will need new and additional funds from developed countries to implement its mitigation and adaptation actions “in view of the resource required and the resource gap.” It also said adaptation policies would be built to support sectors vulnerable to .