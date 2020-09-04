India to empower its citizens with control over their personal data

Policy think tank has sought suggestions and comments on the ‘Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA), which aims to empower individuals with control over how their personal data is used and shared. It also aims to ensure that privacy considerations are addressed. has sought comments on the draft document, before October 1 this year.

“The DEPA draft is out now. India is taking a historic step towards empowering individuals with control over their personal data, by operationalizing an evolvable regulatory, institutional and technology design for secure data sharing,” said Nandan Nilekani, Aadhaar architect, and Infosys co-founder, in a Tweet on Friday. Nilekani is one of the industry leaders along with top financial institutions and government departments which have provided insights to build the framework.

The on-ground implementation of the DEPA framework is set to launch in 2020. It aims to be an ecosystem-wide, joint public-private effort for a new and improved data governance approach.

DEPA is designed with the belief that agency over data could empower Indians with opportunities to improve their own lives. According to the draft, today millions of Indians are creating electronic transaction histories and becoming ‘data-rich’ at historic rates, even before becoming economically rich or even financially stable. Personal data helps people inform and build trust with key institutions providing life-altering services, such as hospitals, banks, or future employers. Knowing this, the draft said it is unreasonable not to give individuals agency over their data. DEPA is founded on the premise that individuals themselves are the best judges of the ‘right’ uses of their personal data, rather than competing institutional interests. They should not struggle to access and share their data.

“India is the first country in the world to take a citizen-first approach to personal data sharing. DEPA puts the citizen in control of her data,” said Sharad Sharma, co-founder, iSPIRT Foundation, a technology think tank, which has contributed to building the draft. “Only consented data flows are allowed, and these are granular and auditable. This builds trust.

There are many use-cases like financial inclusion where DEPA can be applied right away. Many such use-cases have been outlined in the paper,” said Sharma.

According to the draft, DEPA empowers people to seamlessly and securely access their data and share it with third-party institutions. A new type of private ‘Consent Manager’ institution ensures that individuals can provide consent as per an innovative digital standard for every granular piece of data shared securely (using newly created standard APIs). These Consent Managers should also work to protect data rights.

DEPA’s first application is in the financial sector towards greater financial inclusion and economic growth. According to the draft, even during pre-Covid-19, 92 per cent of small businesses in India lacked access to formal credit. It said consented data sharing can reduce the cost and risk premium of offering loans to small entrepreneurs. This can be done by creating frictionless and secure access to data used to establish creditworthiness with individual consent.

Most such loans today are offered based on collateral. Instead, offering short term working capital loans based on evidence of past turnover (eg through GST) that indicate a future capacity to repay (referred to as cash flow-based lending in the seminal RBI MSME Committee Report) is critical to solving the 20-25 trillion rupee credit gap faced by MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) in the country, said the draft. Using DEPA, individuals and small businesses can use their digital footprints to access not just affordable loans, but also insurance, savings, and better financial management products.

“It is interesting to note that the DEPA is aimed at inverting the traditional Western model where data is simply used to advertise and sell products, to one where data can be used to empower a billion Indians,” said Salman Waris, managing partner at technology law firm TechLegis Advocates and Solicitors. “It can show a new India way on data governance that allows Indians to offer inclusive and affordable financial products that help businesses recover from the Covid crisis and chart a path towards sustainable growth,” said Waris.

Protection of both data privacy and user rights are gaining increasing significance in an evolving complex digitized world. “By giving more control over the users and bringing in transparency into the ecosystem will help users get better access and rights to the data they are generating, along with building trust and addressing the misuse of the information in the system,” said Ankur Pahwa, partner and national leader, e-commerce and consumer internet at consultancy EY India. “Companies, especially in sensitive areas such as finance, health, online social profiles, will need to build in a better data governance framework to safely share information with consent from their customers,” said Pahwa.

Sachin Taparia, founder and chairman of LocalCircles, a platform which hosts an online community of over 30,000 startups and SMEs, said DEPA initiative will provide the banks and financial institutions a platform to better understand the individual or MSME they may be lending to and make informed decisions. “This ideally should reduce NPA (non-performing asset) for them and make more loans available to small businesses who are really struggling badly,” said Taparia.

DEPA is also being piloted in the health sector in 2020. On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the National Digital Health Mission, which includes a Health ID and a data-sharing framework for personal health records. DEPA is also being launched in the telecom sector following a TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) consultation report on privacy released in July 2018. A workshop was also held by TRAI Chairman RS Sharma in August 2020 with major industry players announcing the partnership allowing telcos to become financial information providers and users in AA (account aggregator).

However, experts said on the flip side though, more information about an individual or business will now become public which if not secured well could lead to misuse and targeting by rogue elements.

“We are still a country where (one) can purchase credit cardholder data, online shoppers data, combine that with election records and pretty much get to most if not all information about an individual,” said Taparia of LocalCircles. “This is something that our policymakers involved with DEPA, PDP (personal data protection), NPD (non personal data) or digital health id need to keep in mind and define very specific and enforceable penalties that create a serious disincentive for anyone that compromises personal or aggregate data of an individual or business,” said Taparia of LocalCircles.