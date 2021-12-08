JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Cabinet nod to extension of rural housing scheme for another 3 years
Business Standard

India to get indigenously developed 5G network in 2022 : MoS Chauhan

Chauhan said that digital initiatives are central to the government's policy of Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India.

Topics
5G | 5G in India | 5G network

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

5g

India will have indigenously designed and developed 5G network by the third quarter of 2022, minister of state for communications Devusinh Chauhan said.

Chauhan said that digital initiatives are central to the government’s policy of Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. “We have been encouraging the development of 5G technology in India and the results are quite exciting. The Department of Telecommunications in collaboration with academic institutions is already at the cusp of developing indigenous 5G test beds which will be a common facility for testing 5G network elements,” Chauhan said at the inaugural session of the Indian Mobile Congress on Wednesday.

The Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai and Hyderabad have developed a 5G standard called 5Gi which is billed as a cost effective alternative to globally used 3GPP standard. The issue also has the industry divided with companies like TCS and Tejas Networks supporting its adoption. Telecom operators and vendors however are not in favour of using the locally developed standard as it is yet to demonstrate results on a commercial scale.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 08 2021. 20:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.