Business Standard

India-UK FTA: India unlikely to commit on labour, environment issues

Trade experts said that it will be interesting to see if the UK will be willing to sign the trade deal, without India giving any commitments on the new-age trade issues

Topics
Free Trade Agreements | India UK relation | India trade policy

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

India-UK
The UK has not signed any FTA without including labour standards and environment

India is unlikely to make any commitments on new-generation (new-gen) trade issues such as labour and environment, with respect to the free trade agreement (FTA) currently being negotiated with the UK, said people aware of the matter.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 00:21 IST

