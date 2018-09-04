India-US 2+2 talk to give trade issues a miss; defence, policy on agenda

The upcoming 2+2 dialogue with the US, beginning September 6, is expected to give gaping between the two countries a wide berth, choosing to only acknowledge them and resolve separately.

The inaugural edition of the talks, in its current format, focuses on defence and foreign affairs and will take place in Delhi. However, US and Defence Secretary Jim 'Mad Dog' Mattis will be meeting their Indian counterparts, External Affairs Minister and Defence Minister at a time when trade relations between both the nations have plummeted to new lows.

But the possibility of a head-on trade spat with India's largest export destination has apparently been downplayed by the "Both nations have decided to keep separate and plan to discuss them under their separate trade agencies. Some grievances about trade, from both sides, may come up during the talks but the discourse will firmly be about foreign policy and defence", a senior official said.

Since the beginning of the year, US President Donald Trump's trade administration has dragged India to the World Trade Organization (WTO) multiple times over New Delhi's export promotion schemes restrictions on solar cell imports, while India has lodged a similar case against steel and aluminium tariffs imposed by Washington, DC. In July, the tariffs led to India announcing retaliatory tariffs on 29 key US agro products, that are set to go live from September 18 onwards and target $240 million worth of imports.





Both nations had set up the 'India-US Strategic and Commercial Dialogue', which included the Commerce Ministry as well, back in 2015. However, after two annual rounds of discussions, a decision was made to carve out into a separate annual discussion - the 'India-US Commercial Dialogue'. While the first edition of the talks had seen visiting Washington, DC back in October, last year, no plans for the talks have materialised this year so far.

"We are currently discussing the tariff, as well as other issues with the US on a regular basis and that will continue separately," a senior Commerce Department official said. However, a broad consensus on holding formal annual talks have suffered under the strain of current trade issues, he added.

During his election campaign, Trump had targeted white-collar tech workers from India immigrating to the US and working for software and information technology companies. The visa issues emanating out of this will be discussed in the upcoming talks.

"The new ministerial dialogue is focused singularly on enhancing strategic coordination between the two nations at a time when China is increasingly leveraging its economic and military assets across the Asia Pacific region to gain strategic advantage. It will be helpful to coordinate more closely on Afghanistan, Indian Ocean and also in the Middle East (West Asia)," a senior US diplomat said.