India-US revive Trade Policy Forum after four years

India and the United States (US) are set to revive the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) from Tuesday after a hiatus of four years, in an attempt to bolster trade and investment flow between the two nations.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who is on a two day visit to India said that she is hopeful of making progress in areas such as movement of goods and services between both countries, ironing out market access restrictions, high and will be taken up with utmost priority with India.

"I believe that a revived TPF can help our trade relationship keep pace with other important aspects of the US-India partnership….at USTR we hear very frequently from our stakeholders who are not shy on issues that will be familiar to those of you involved in moving goods and services between our two countries, market access restrictions, high tariffs, unpredictable regulatory requirements, restricted digital trade measures. These are issues where we intend to make progress and they will be on the top of my list while I'm here," Tai said after meeting commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal.

"I'm also looking forward to discussing how further collaboration on what we are calling worker centric policies can benefit our trade relationship. President Biden and I are convinced that US trade policy requires a fundamental shift to ensure that our policies and actions focus on the impact that trade and trade agreements have on real working people," she said.

Established in 2005, the India-US TPF met last in October 2017. It was then replaced by negotiations between the two sides on a trade deal. With the Biden administration now insisting on resolving irritants first rather than going for a mini deal, the focus on TPF has again emerged.

"The trade relationship between our two countries is a top priority, both from President Biden and for me. That's why it was important for me to come to India and relaunch the trade policy forum on my first trip to Asia," she said.

Goyal said that the Trade Policy Forum is only the beginning of a new chapter in the trade relations between the two nations and is hopeful of significantly revitalizing the platform and resolving outstanding issues in an amicable manner.

"I hope our meetings will encourage business communities & investors on both sides to look at a greater degree of engagement," Goyal said.